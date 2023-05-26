Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Lowered to $490.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DE. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $443.86.

DE opened at $354.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $382.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.66. The company has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

