Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Trading Down 0.3%

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94. 13,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 21,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70.

Get Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%.

Institutional Trading of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $114,000.

(Get Rating)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.