Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Shares Down 0.7%

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €20.55 ($22.34) and last traded at €20.65 ($22.45). Approximately 15,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 222,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.80 ($22.61).

DEQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($23.91) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($25.00) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

