DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.90-$13.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.44. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $122.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.39 and a 200-day moving average of $129.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $70.21 and a 12 month high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $12,109,352.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,872,991.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $12,109,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,872,991.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $909,696.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,382 shares of company stock valued at $41,042,070 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth $205,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

