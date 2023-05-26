DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Trading Up 6.6%

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) shot up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.72 and last traded at $36.57. 446,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,520,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Insider Activity at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 65.61%. The firm had revenue of $165.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 21,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $731,610.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 165,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 21,499 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $731,610.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,600 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in DigitalOcean by 43.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,172,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,742,000 after purchasing an additional 966,755 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after purchasing an additional 735,924 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,274,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,471,000 after purchasing an additional 686,011 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,891,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,230,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,354,000 after acquiring an additional 398,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

See Also

