DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Shares Acquired by 22Nw LP

22Nw LP lifted its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,456,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562,500 shares during the period. DIRTT Environmental Solutions accounts for 5.0% of 22Nw LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. 22Nw LP owned 17.90% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions worth $9,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRTT. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,938 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 28.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 127.0% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,552,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 232.4% during the third quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,014,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRTT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. 30,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,656. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions ( NASDAQ:DRTT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 235.77% and a negative net margin of 25.42%.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

