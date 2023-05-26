Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) Shares Up 1%

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX – Get Rating) shares shot up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.44 and last traded at $22.42. 2,507 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 4,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average is $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 3.70% of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Company Profile

The Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of global ex-US large- and mid-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

