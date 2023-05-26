Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $275.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -3.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,419,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 79,254 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,324,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 275,855 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 560,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 59,726 shares during the period. H 2 Credit Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. H 2 Credit Manager LP now owns 10,126,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 388,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 108,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

(Get Rating)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Featured Stories

