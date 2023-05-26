Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DLTR. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $164.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.87.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $136.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.59. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $175.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 905.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

