Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.73-6.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.0-30.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.31 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.79-0.89 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.87.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $3.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,787,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,468. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $175.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.8% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

