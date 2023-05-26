Dowlais Group’s (DWL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Dowlais Group (LON:DWL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 220 ($2.74) price objective on the stock.

Dowlais Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of DWL opened at GBX 138.50 ($1.72) on Tuesday. Dowlais Group has a 12 month low of GBX 105 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 148 ($1.84). The firm has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a PE ratio of -2,308.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Philip Harrison acquired 23,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £29,756.25 ($37,010.26). In other news, insider Simon Mackenzie Smith bought 81,284 shares of Dowlais Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £99,166.48 ($123,341.39). Also, insider Philip Harrison bought 23,805 shares of Dowlais Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £29,756.25 ($37,010.26). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 130,560 shares of company stock worth $16,101,619. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

