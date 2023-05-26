DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives $129.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.94.

Several analysts recently commented on DTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($32.61) price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($27.17) price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($27.17) price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($27.17) price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

DTE Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DTE opened at $106.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.82.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 966.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 462.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

