DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET) Short Interest Down 48.5% in May

DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the April 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DUET Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DUET stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 250,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,832. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23. DUET Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUET. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in DUET Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,402,000. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC purchased a new position in DUET Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,409,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in DUET Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,732,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in shares of DUET Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,455,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DUET Acquisition by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 229,596 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUET Acquisition Company Profile

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

