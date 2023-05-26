Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.03 EPS

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $1.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.22 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Dycom Industries Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:DY opened at $100.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.30. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $77.33 and a fifty-two week high of $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.67.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dycom Industries

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dycom Industries news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,968,276.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,365.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dycom Industries

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 11.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.80.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.