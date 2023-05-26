Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.03 EPS

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $1.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.22 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Dycom Industries stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.18. 42,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.67. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $77.33 and a 1-year high of $122.13.

Insider Activity at Dycom Industries

In other Dycom Industries news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,968,276.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dycom Industries news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,968,276.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 86.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 40.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.80.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

