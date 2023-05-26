Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.98-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Dynatrace also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to $0.22-$0.22 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.14.

Dynatrace Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of DT traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.98. 1,195,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,850. Dynatrace has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $50.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average of $40.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.49, a PEG ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

About Dynatrace

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 50.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 14,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $73,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

See Also

