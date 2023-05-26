Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) vs. Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Critical Comparison

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) and Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Aytu BioPharma and Dynavax Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aytu BioPharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Dynavax Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Aytu BioPharma currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 257.14%. Dynavax Technologies has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 116.61%. Given Aytu BioPharma’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Aytu BioPharma is more favorable than Dynavax Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioPharma $96.67 million 0.07 -$110.17 million ($15.08) -0.11 Dynavax Technologies $722.68 million 1.96 $293.16 million $1.56 7.10

This table compares Aytu BioPharma and Dynavax Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Dynavax Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Aytu BioPharma. Aytu BioPharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynavax Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aytu BioPharma and Dynavax Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioPharma -33.11% -51.52% -16.20% Dynavax Technologies 35.99% 45.49% 23.65%

Risk & Volatility

Aytu BioPharma has a beta of -0.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynavax Technologies has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.6% of Aytu BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Dynavax Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Aytu BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Dynavax Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dynavax Technologies beats Aytu BioPharma on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aytu BioPharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older. The company was founded by Lawrence M. Lichtenstein, Dennis A. Carson, and Eyal Raz on August 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

