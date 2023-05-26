E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $906.19

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$906.19 and traded as low as C$895.00. E-L Financial shares last traded at C$895.00, with a volume of 273 shares trading hands.

E-L Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$905.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$905.33. The firm has a market cap of C$3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.74.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The insurance provider reported C$121.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$872.00 million during the quarter. E-L Financial had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 129.56%. On average, research analysts predict that E-L Financial Co. Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

E-L Financial Announces Dividend

E-L Financial Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $15.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. E-L Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.56%.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through pooled funds, closed-end investment companies, and other investment companies.

