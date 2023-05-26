EAC (EAC) One Day Volume Hits $125.61

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. EAC has a market capitalization of $900,183.93 and approximately $125.61 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded 70% lower against the dollar. One EAC token can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.68 or 0.00327099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00013297 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000746 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.0030003 USD and is down -50.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $221.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

