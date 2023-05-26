Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,103 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 33,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 341.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DEA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

About Easterly Government Properties

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.