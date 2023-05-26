Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Ebara Price Performance
OTCMKTS:EBCOY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.90. 5,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,552. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.42. Ebara has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81.
Ebara Company Profile
