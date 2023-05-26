Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Ebara Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EBCOY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.90. 5,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,552. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.42. Ebara has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81.

Ebara Company Profile

Ebara Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Fluid Machinery and Systems, Environmental Plants, Precision Machinery, and Others. The Fluid Machinery and Systems segment deals with the manufacture, sale, and maintenance of pumps, compressors, turbines, cooling machines, and blowers.

