ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ECARX’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

ECARX Stock Down 7.7 %

NASDAQ:ECX opened at $6.38 on Monday. ECARX has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ECARX by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 29,656 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ECARX in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ECARX in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and delivery of vehicle technology. Its products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set, operating system and software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Shanghai, China with an additional office in Europe.

