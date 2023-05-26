Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF – Get Rating) fell 9.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 68,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 25,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26.

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum, natural gas, shale gas, and coal bed methane licenses. It operates in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana basin projects. The company was founded by Gil Holzman, Colin Brent Kinley, and Alan Friedman on June 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

