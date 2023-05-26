Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Shares Down 14.7%

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) was down 14.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 158,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 82,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EGT. Cormark cut their target price on Eguana Technologies from C$0.60 to C$0.45 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.60 to C$0.45 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Eguana Technologies alerts:

Eguana Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.48, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of C$61.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.25.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.