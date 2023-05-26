Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO) & WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Head-To-Head Survey

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) and Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WestRock and Eightco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WestRock $21.26 billion 0.34 $944.60 million ($4.86) -5.86 Eightco $31.82 million 0.14 -$47.26 million N/A N/A

WestRock has higher revenue and earnings than Eightco.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WestRock 1 4 3 0 2.25 Eightco 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for WestRock and Eightco, as provided by MarketBeat.

WestRock presently has a consensus target price of $33.57, suggesting a potential upside of 17.92%. Given WestRock’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe WestRock is more favorable than Eightco.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.1% of WestRock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Eightco shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of WestRock shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Eightco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WestRock and Eightco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WestRock -5.86% 9.98% 3.80% Eightco -218.45% -574.35% -108.36%

Summary

WestRock beats Eightco on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WestRock

WestRock Co. engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays. The Consumer Packaging segment deals with consumer packaging products such as folding cartons, interior partitions, inserts, and labels. The Global Paper segment focuses on commercial paper operations and generates its revenues primarily from the sale of containerboard, paperboard, and specialty grades to external customers. The Distribution segment distributes corrugated packaging materials and other specialty packaging products, including stretch film, void fill, carton sealing tape, and other specialty tapes, through a network of warehouses and distribution facilities. The company was founded on March 6, 2015 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Eightco

Cryptyde Inc. is focused on leveraging blockchain technologies to disrupt consumer facing industries. Cryptyde Inc. is based in SAFETY HARBOR, Florida.

