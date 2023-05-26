Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.02-$1.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.48 billion-$5.48 billion.

Eisai Stock Performance

Eisai stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.51. 331,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,916. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 70.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.31. Eisai has a one year low of $36.88 and a one year high of $73.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eisai in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Eisai from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

