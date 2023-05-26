Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Institutional Trading of Element Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 2,609.2% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,635,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,748,000 after buying an additional 1,575,056 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $28,075,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,749,000 after buying an additional 984,222 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,663,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,157,000 after buying an additional 810,879 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ESI stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $22.14.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.42 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

About Element Solutions

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.