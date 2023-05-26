Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $500.00 at Bank of America

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LLY. Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.19.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $427.31 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $283.11 and a fifty-two week high of $454.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $405.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,303,605 shares of company stock valued at $497,320,473 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

