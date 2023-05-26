Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.
Shares of EMBC stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.56. The company had a trading volume of 101,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,293. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average is $29.18. Embecta has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 16.60.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.
Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.
