Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.52. Approximately 305,677 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 207,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The company has a current ratio of 26.34, a quick ratio of 44.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.79.

Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Spain. The company primarily explores for gold and zinc deposits. The company has interests in three exploration properties comprising Iberia Belt West project, which is located in Huelva Province in southwestern Spain; Plaza Norte project that is located in the Reocin Mining Camp in Cantabria, northern Spain; and Sierra Alta project, which is located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain.

