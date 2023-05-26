Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 51,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Stock Down 1.9 %

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Shares of ENB opened at $35.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 295.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.