Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $235.62 million-$238.14 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.34 million. Endava also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.71-$2.72 EPS.

Endava Stock Up 2.1 %

Endava stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.91. The company had a trading volume of 172,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,089. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average of $72.01. Endava has a 1 year low of $48.09 and a 1 year high of $115.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Endava from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Endava from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.75.

Institutional Trading of Endava

Endava Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 0.4% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 46,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Endava by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Endava by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Endava by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Endava by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

