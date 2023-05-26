Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 104,384 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 104,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $2,729,641.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,178,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,219,997.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 91,896 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $2,363,565.12.

On Friday, May 19th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 91,651 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $2,326,102.38.

On Friday, May 5th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 136 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $3,413.60.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 83,674 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $2,134,523.74.

On Monday, May 1st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 3,075 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $77,797.50.

On Monday, April 24th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 66,038 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,678,685.96.

On Friday, April 21st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 305,393 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $7,873,031.54.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 76,114 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $1,911,983.68.

On Monday, April 17th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,524 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $263,731.44.

On Friday, April 14th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 9,565 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $240,177.15.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VIR opened at $25.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average of $25.59. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 0.26. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $31.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VIR shares. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,873,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,486,000 after buying an additional 1,062,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,172 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 7.8% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,036,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,390,000 after purchasing an additional 434,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,830,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,410,000 after purchasing an additional 311,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,353,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

