Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 104,384 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Posted by on May 26th, 2023

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRGet Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 104,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $2,729,641.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,178,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,219,997.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 22nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 91,896 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $2,363,565.12.
  • On Friday, May 19th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 91,651 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $2,326,102.38.
  • On Friday, May 5th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 136 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $3,413.60.
  • On Wednesday, May 3rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 83,674 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $2,134,523.74.
  • On Monday, May 1st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 3,075 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $77,797.50.
  • On Monday, April 24th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 66,038 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,678,685.96.
  • On Friday, April 21st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 305,393 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $7,873,031.54.
  • On Wednesday, April 19th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 76,114 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $1,911,983.68.
  • On Monday, April 17th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,524 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $263,731.44.
  • On Friday, April 14th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 9,565 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $240,177.15.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VIR opened at $25.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average of $25.59. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 0.26. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $31.78.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $50.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VIR shares. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vir Biotechnology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $49.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,873,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,486,000 after buying an additional 1,062,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,172 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 7.8% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,036,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,390,000 after purchasing an additional 434,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,830,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,410,000 after purchasing an additional 311,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,353,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

