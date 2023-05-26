Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.86. Approximately 6,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 4,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

Separately, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Enerflex Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

