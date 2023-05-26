Energi Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $125,579.09 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and $125,579.09 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0710 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00053529 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00039425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005928 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 64,851,325 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

