EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Reaches New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $97.99 and last traded at $97.29, with a volume of 36180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.22.

The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. EnerSys had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys

ENS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on EnerSys from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 35.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in EnerSys by 8.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in EnerSys by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,691,000 after acquiring an additional 101,062 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys Stock Up 2.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

