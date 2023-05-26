Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.42

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.42 and last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 20259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EHAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Enhabit from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Enhabit Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $573.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enhabit

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enhabit

In other Enhabit news, EVP Ronald Leroy Langham, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,492.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $263,300 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter worth about $97,492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter worth about $77,886,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,709,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,501,000 after acquiring an additional 244,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter worth about $22,827,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 976.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,487,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Enhabit Company Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

