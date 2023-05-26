Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) Shares Down 1.3%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENGMF – Get Rating) shares fell 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. 105,967 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 256,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Enthusiast Gaming Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, events, and eSports businesses worldwide. The company's digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo; and hosts other gaming events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.