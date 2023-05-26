EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Lowered to $141.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
EOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.33.
Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $110.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.32 and a 200-day moving average of $123.79.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $763,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in EOG Resources by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $40,172,000 after purchasing an additional 68,282 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in EOG Resources by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 33,889 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
