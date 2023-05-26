Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a growth of 266.8% from the April 30th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,448,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Epazz Stock Performance

Epazz stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 12,159,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,919,455. Epazz has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

About Epazz

EPAZZ, Inc is a cloud-based software company, which engages in providing the customized cloud applications and block chain mobile apps. It offers services, such as integration to administrative operating system, integration to accounting solutions, application development, website development, and flash courseware development.

