Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a growth of 266.8% from the April 30th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,448,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Epazz Stock Performance
Epazz stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 12,159,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,919,455. Epazz has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.
About Epazz
