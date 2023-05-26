Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Shares Down 0.9%

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.75 and last traded at C$7.88. Approximately 53,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 153,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.95.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cormark boosted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$4.70 to C$5.40 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54.

In other Equinox Gold news, Senior Officer Doug Reddy sold 6,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.03, for a total transaction of C$44,647.53. In other news, Senior Officer Doug Reddy sold 6,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.03, for a total transaction of C$44,647.53. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 5,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.15, for a total value of C$26,862.40.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

