Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 26th (AAP, AMWD, APLD, ARQT, AVGO, AZN, BBD.B, BBY, BURL, CCEP)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, May 26th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $145.00 to $115.00.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $65.00.

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD)

had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $5.00 to $11.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $40.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $720.00 to $800.00.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) had its price target reduced by Argus from $85.00 to $80.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from C$71.00 to C$67.00.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $88.00 to $77.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $96.00 to $87.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $75.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $250.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $270.00 to $250.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $230.00 to $200.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $250.00 to $240.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $220.00 to $225.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $221.00 to $213.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) had its price target raised by Argus from $62.00 to $72.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$61.00 to C$64.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from C$56.00 to C$58.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$72.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$62.00 to C$64.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$59.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $28.00 to $26.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $575.00 to $560.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $550.00 to $545.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $63.00 to $56.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $210.00 to $229.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $575.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $425.00 to $480.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $485.00 to $505.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $560.00 to $610.00.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $138.00.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $180.00 to $167.00.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $155.00.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $162.00 to $156.00.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $150.00 to $140.00.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $165.00 to $155.00.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $187.00 to $170.00.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $140.00.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its target price reduced by Lake Street Capital from $21.00 to $20.00.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $99.00 to $110.00.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $14.00 to $18.00.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $81.00 to $75.00.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $165.00 to $190.00.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $75.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $35.00 to $25.00.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $10.00.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $9.50 to $8.50.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $71.00.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) was given a C$18.50 price target by analysts at Eight Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $87.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $440.00 to $500.00.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $11.00 to $9.00.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $4.00 to $10.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $92.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $93.00 to $90.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $100.00 to $99.00.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $3.75 to $2.50.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $65.00.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $75.00.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $38.00.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $64.00.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $70.00.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $55.00.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $56.00 to $67.00.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $65.00.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $53.00 to $60.00.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $65.00.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $65.00.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $70.00.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $51.00 to $70.00.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $65.00.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $70.00.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $55.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $67.00 to $80.00.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $112.00 to $113.00.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $104.00 to $118.00.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $120.00.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $35.00.

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 33 ($0.41) to GBX 27 ($0.34). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $11.00 to $12.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its target price increased by Tigress Financial from $80.00 to $102.00.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $41.00.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $7.50 to $10.00.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $235.00 to $230.00.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $230.00.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $260.00.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $154.00 to $168.00.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $119.00 to $122.00.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $134.00 to $139.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from C$124.00 to C$122.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$149.00 to C$141.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$146.00 to C$143.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price lowered by CSFB from C$149.00 to C$141.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$152.00 to C$142.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$142.00 to C$139.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from C$141.00 to C$130.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$142.00 to C$136.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$142.00 to C$136.00.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$69.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $202.00 to $189.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $157.00 to $148.00.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $116.00 to $106.00.

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$69.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$96.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$94.00 to C$90.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$104.00 to C$103.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price trimmed by CSFB from C$88.00 to C$85.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$98.00 to C$95.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$97.00 to C$94.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$94.00 to C$90.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$88.00 to C$85.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$83.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from C$83.00 to C$81.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from C$99.00 to C$90.00.

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 56 ($0.70) to GBX 49 ($0.61). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $5.00 to $6.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $620.00 to $540.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $510.00 to $485.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $575.00 to $540.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $535.00 to $490.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $615.00 to $600.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $510.00 to $460.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $580.00 to $560.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $525.00 to $475.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $540.00 to $490.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $350.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $535.00 to $520.00.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $79.00 to $81.00.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $180.00 to $190.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $225.00 to $240.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $205.00 to $240.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $180.00 to $210.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $203.00 to $220.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $216.00 to $243.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $235.00 to $250.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $210.00 to $252.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $245.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $225.00 to $250.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $205.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $220.00 to $250.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $260.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $250.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $220.00 to $240.00.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $14.50 to $12.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $42.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $31.00 to $38.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $165.00.

