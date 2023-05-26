Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) were down 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.94 and last traded at $12.01. Approximately 280,068 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 298,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, UBS Group upped their price target on Ermenegildo Zegna from $13.00 to $13.80 in a research report on Friday, April 7th.
Ermenegildo Zegna Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ermenegildo Zegna
About Ermenegildo Zegna
Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.
