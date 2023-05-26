Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) were down 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.94 and last traded at $12.01. Approximately 280,068 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 298,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group upped their price target on Ermenegildo Zegna from $13.00 to $13.80 in a research report on Friday, April 7th.

Ermenegildo Zegna Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ermenegildo Zegna

About Ermenegildo Zegna

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 46.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 19,023 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the first quarter worth $357,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the first quarter worth $206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 12.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 60,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the first quarter worth $348,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

