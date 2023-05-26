Evercore ISI Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $240.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.19% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WDAY. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.18.
Workday Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $196.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.71 and a 200-day moving average of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of -136.40, a PEG ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.28. Workday has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $206.68.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Workday
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Workday by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.
Workday Company Profile
Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.
