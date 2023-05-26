Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Everest Re Group worth $16,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RE shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.60.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

RE stock traded down $7.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $352.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.60. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $394.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $366.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 43.69 EPS for the current year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Everest Re Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.