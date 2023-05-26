Evmos (EVMOS) Price Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

Evmos (EVMOS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Evmos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000592 BTC on major exchanges. Evmos has a total market capitalization of $47.31 million and approximately $557,791.49 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Evmos has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Evmos Profile

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Evmos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

