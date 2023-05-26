Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington State Investment Board acquired a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $34,768,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,515,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,456,000. TPB Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $924,000. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts:

FTAI Infrastructure Price Performance

FIP stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

FTAI Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:FIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 55.06% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.98%.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.