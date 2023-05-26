Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington State Investment Board acquired a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $34,768,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,515,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,456,000. TPB Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $924,000. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FTAI Infrastructure Price Performance
FIP stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.
FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.98%.
FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile
FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction.
