Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.35

Shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 7000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$13.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.42.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

