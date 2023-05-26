Exos TFP Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 25,000 ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Stock Performance

ARYD opened at $10.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.73.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Profile

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

