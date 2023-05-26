Exos TFP Holdings LLC Has $149,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,147 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Barclays dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

EOG Resources Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE EOG opened at $110.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

